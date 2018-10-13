Ladd (upper body) is expected to make his season debut Saturday against the Predators, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.

Ladd is expected to occupy a bottom-six role Saturday, skating with Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov on the Islanders' third line. The 32-year-old winger notched 12 goals and 29 points in 73 games last campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories