Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Making season debut
Ladd (upper body) is expected to make his season debut Saturday against the Predators, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.
Ladd is expected to occupy a bottom-six role Saturday, skating with Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov on the Islanders' third line. The 32-year-old winger notched 12 goals and 29 points in 73 games last campaign.
