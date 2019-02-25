Ladd (lower body) is good to go according to coach Barry Trotz and will probably play Tuesday against the Flames, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This return, should it happen, has been a long time coming. Ladd hasn't played since November 13, and has only appeared in 14 contests this season. While the Islanders have done fine without him, their offense has scuffled, so getting the veteran wing back in their lineup could provide a boost. Maybe Mathew Barzal won't need to have Tom Kuhnhackl on his wing any longer.