Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Misses practice again
Ladd (strain) missed practice once again Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This practice marks the fifth in a row that Ladd has missed but coach Barry Trotz did say that he has seen improvement. Ladd's fantasy value has plunged over the past season and he is expected to fulfill a third line role with the Islanders. Ladd can no longer be relied upon to be a consistent NHL goal scorer.
