Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Nearing return
Ladd (upper body) skated on a line with Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov on Wednesday, Peter Botte of Newsday reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz still hasn't committed to a timetable as far as when Ladd will return to the lineup. Trotz did state that Ladd will need to get a few more practices under his belt before a decision is made about his return to the lineup. With the Islanders only playing one game in the next seven days, they may elect to wait until Oct. 17 in Anaheim before making his season debut.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...