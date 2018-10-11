Ladd (upper body) skated on a line with Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov on Wednesday, Peter Botte of Newsday reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz still hasn't committed to a timetable as far as when Ladd will return to the lineup. Trotz did state that Ladd will need to get a few more practices under his belt before a decision is made about his return to the lineup. With the Islanders only playing one game in the next seven days, they may elect to wait until Oct. 17 in Anaheim before making his season debut.