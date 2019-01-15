Islanders' Andrew Ladd: No timeline for return
Per coach Barry Trotz, Ladd (lower body) is skating on his own, but there's still no timetable for his return, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd has been sidelined since mid-November due to a lower-body injury, and it doesn't sound like he's particularly close to returning to practice with his teammates, much less game action. Fantasy owners still hanging on to Ladd may want to seriously consider cutting ties with the veteran forward.
