Islanders' Andrew Ladd: No timetable for return
Ladd (lower body) remains without a timeline for his return to the lineup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd stayed home from the Isles' two-game road trip, a sign that he remains some time from a return. Coach Barry Trotz confirmed that Friday, leaving the veteran winger's return date open-ended. Considering he hasn't played since Nov. 13, Ladd may be eased back into action when healthy.
