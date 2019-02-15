Ladd (lower body) remains without a timeline for his return to the lineup, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ladd stayed home from the Isles' two-game road trip, a sign that he remains some time from a return. Coach Barry Trotz confirmed that Friday, leaving the veteran winger's return date open-ended. Considering he hasn't played since Nov. 13, Ladd may be eased back into action when healthy.