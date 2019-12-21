Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Not in the lineup
Ladd will not play Saturday versus the Ducks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL earlier Saturday. The Islanders have been offensively challenged of late but won't immediately insert Ladd into game action. This Islanders next play Monday versus the Blue Jackets and it would seem that Ladd could be a replacement for Ross Johnston on the third-line with Derick Brassard and Tom Kuhnhackl.
