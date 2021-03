Ladd isn't likely to play with the Islanders this season or possibly ever again, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The trade deadline is approaching, and the Islanders will likely try to deal Ladd and other assets to move his contract, but unless another bad contract is taken on, that probably won't happen. Ladd is buried on the Islanders and would need several injuries at the same time to happen to see any ice time with the Islanders.