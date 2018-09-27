Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Not progressing well
Ladd (strain) still has no timeline for his return, but the Islanders are not yet considering him for any type of injured reserve list, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd has reportedly been skating, but it's a nagging injury for the veteran winger and anyone's guess as to when he'll be fit to return.
