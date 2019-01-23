Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Not ready to play
Ladd (lower body) won't be ready to return to the lineup when the Islander's resume play on Feb 1, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd has three goals and four assists in 14 games this season. He has been out of the lineup since Nov. 13 and still doesn't seem to be all that close to a return. Even when healthy Ladd hasn't returned anywhere near the value expected when he signed his contract prior to the 2016 season. That's a sunk cost at this point in time. When healthy Ladd will return to this third-line role and shouldn't be considered a fantasy option at this point in time.
