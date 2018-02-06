Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Notches two helpers in loss
Ladd registered two assists during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Nashville.
The veteran winger has now collected three assists through his past two contests. However, he spent the bulk of Monday's game skating with Brock Nelson and Cal Clutterbuck at five-on-five, and that trio doesn't project to be a consistent scoring threat moving forward. Ladd does now have a respectable nine tallies and 12 helpers through 45 games for the campaign, so he's definitely not a fantasy afterthought, either.
