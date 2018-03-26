Ladd has only lit the lamp once in his last 31 contests.

Ladd is only in the second year of a seven-year $38.5 million contract with the Isles. This is a deal that could hamstring the team for the next few years. He was originally signed to play wing on a line with John Tavares but that proved to be wishful thinking. This season he only has 10 goals and 14 assists in 66 games and has played a majority of his time on the third-line.