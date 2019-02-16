Ladd (lower body) was placed on long-term IR on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ladd has been a bust since signing as a free agent with the Islanders before the 2016-17 season and the Islanders aren't in any rush to insert him back into their lineup. Since Ladd is now on LTIR, the Islanders no longer have to activate him when his conditioning stint with Bridgeport of the AHL is over. General manager Lou Lamoriello stated Saturday that Ladd will play Saturday and Sunday for Bridgeport before the team will decide what their next option should be. In 165 games for the Islanders, Ladd has 38 goals and 29 assists, including three goals and four assists in 14 games this season. The bottom line is with the team playing so well in his absence, they won't be in any rush to activate Ladd and place him back in their lineup.