Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Placed on retroactive IR
Ladd (strain) was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Sept. 16, on Tuesday.
Based on the rules for retroactivity pertaining to injured reserve, Ladd will be able to return as soon as he's healthy. Once a shoo-in for 40 points per season, Ladd only managed 12 goals and 17 assists over 73 games last year, but it did come with a respectable plus-11 rating. Still, you'd have to be in an extremely deep league in order to not have a shot at getting him for free on the waiver wire.
