Ladd practiced on the third-line Sunday for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ladd was recalled early Saturday but didn't play in the 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks. He was on a line with Derick Brassard and Tom Kuhnhackl. Ladd hasn't played an NHL game since March 24. He has recovered from his knee injury but it remains to be seen if he still has the speed and mobility to play at the NHL level.