Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Precautionary move
Ladd wasn't sent to the AHL for poor performance, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd was sent down to the AHL before the Christmas roster freeze Tuesday because general manager Lou Lamoriello wanted to assure that the team would have some roster flexibility should Scott Mayfield (flu) had not been ready to return Friday. Mayfield did return and Ladd scored two goals in his first game back with Bridgeport. Ladd should once again get the call to come back to the Islanders in the near future.
