The Islanders recalled Ladd (upper body) from AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

Ladd was dealing with an upper-body injury in early February while in the minors, but he's evidently left that issue in the rearview mirror. The 34-year-old winger, who's appeared in just one game with the big club this campaign, will skate on the Islanders' third line Friday against the Red Wings.

