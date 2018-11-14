Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Questionable versus Rangers
Ladd's (leg) status for Thursday's matchup with New York is up in the air, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd -- who was forced to leave Tuesday's clash against Vancouver in the second period -- is currently stuck in a six-game goal drought. The winger managed to tally an assist before leaving the game Tuesday, which at least got him back on the scoresheet. If the British Columbia native is unable to play against the Rangers, the team will almost certainly need to promote a player from AHL Bridgeport.
