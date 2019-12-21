The Islanders recalled Ladd from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

After tearing his ACL in March, Ladd started the 2019-20 season on long-term IR and was eventually waived and sent to minors. The 34-year-old has been decent with Bridgeport, accruing seven goals and two helpers over 19 games, and with injuries stacking up with the big club's forward corps, Ladd will get another shot at the top level.