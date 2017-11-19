Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Registers points in three straight
Ladd scored a goal, fired two shots, and landed three hits during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
The two-time Stanley Cup winner has been an enigma since he became an Islander and only has four goals and nine points in 19 games on the season. The 31-year-old winger is skating on the fourth line at the moment which significantly limits his fantasy upside in standard formats. Ladd has a decent shot to hit the 30-point mark again, but his upside is much lower than it was a few seasons ago so keep your expectations in check.
