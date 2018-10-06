Ladd (strain) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Predators.

Ladd logged his first practice in almost two weeks Thursday, so he's definitely making progress in his rehab, but the Islanders will likely take a cautious approach with his recovery. His next opportunity to make his season debut will come Monday against San Jose, but next Saturday's matchup with Nashville seems like a more realistic target for his return to action.

More News
Our Latest Stories