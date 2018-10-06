Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Remains sidelined
Ladd (strain) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Predators.
Ladd logged his first practice in almost two weeks Thursday, so he's definitely making progress in his rehab, but the Islanders will likely take a cautious approach with his recovery. His next opportunity to make his season debut will come Monday against San Jose, but next Saturday's matchup with Nashville seems like a more realistic target for his return to action.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...