Ladd (knee) is skating in the lead up to training camp and will be eased back into action, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Ladd -- who suffered a torn ACL in March -- figures to take on a bottom-six role, but could be in line for power-play minutes. In limited action last year (26 games), the winger notched three goals, eight helpers and 34 shots. If he can stay healthy, the veteran is capable of pushing for the 40-point mark.