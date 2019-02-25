Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Return from injury on tap
Ladd (lower body) is good to go according to coach Barry Trotz and will probably play Tuesday against the Flames, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This return, should it happen, has been a long time coming. Ladd hasn't played since Nov. 13 and has only appeared in 14 contests this season. While the Islanders have done fine without him, their offense has struggled recently, so getting the veteran winger back in their lineup could provide a boost. At the very least, maybe Mathew Barzal can get an upgrade on his wing from Tom Kuhnhackl.
