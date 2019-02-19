Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Returns from conditioning stint
The Islanders recalled Ladd (lower body) on Tuesday from his conditioning stint at AHL Bridgeport.
Sidelined since Nov. 13 with the lower-body injury, Ladd appeared in his first games in three months at any level over the weekend, when he notched a goal and four assists between outings Saturday and Sunday for Bridgeport. The Islanders' decision to recall Ladd from his conditioning stint suggests the wing may be ready to return from long-term injured reserve ahead of the parent club's next game Wednesday in Calgary.
