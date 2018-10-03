Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Returns to practice
Ladd (strain) returned to practice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This is the first practice that Ladd has been a part of in almost two weeks. Although Ladd can be activated off of injured reserve at any time, head coach Barry Trotz stated Wednesday that there is no chance that Ladd will play Thursday. That would mean the earliest Ladd returns to the lineup is Saturday in the home opener for the Islanders versus Nashville.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...