Ladd (strain) returned to practice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This is the first practice that Ladd has been a part of in almost two weeks. Although Ladd can be activated off of injured reserve at any time, head coach Barry Trotz stated Wednesday that there is no chance that Ladd will play Thursday. That would mean the earliest Ladd returns to the lineup is Saturday in the home opener for the Islanders versus Nashville.