Coach Doug Weight ruled out Ladd (upper body) through the end of the week at a minimum, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports.

Ladd's last game action came Jan. 5 against the Penguins, making him eligible to return when healthy. It appears that won't occur until Monday against the Coyotes at the earliest, though no return date has been specifically delivered. More information on his status should arise as his return date approaches. The team will be required to announce his activation from injured reserve prior.