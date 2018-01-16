Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Ruled out through week's end
Coach Doug Weight ruled out Ladd (upper body) through the end of the week at a minimum, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports.
Ladd's last game action came Jan. 5 against the Penguins, making him eligible to return when healthy. It appears that won't occur until Monday against the Coyotes at the earliest, though no return date has been specifically delivered. More information on his status should arise as his return date approaches. The team will be required to announce his activation from injured reserve prior.
More News
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Lands on IR•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Won't play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Will sit with mystery injury•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Makes critical gaffe prior to injury•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Collects two assists in win•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Leaves mark on 3-1 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...