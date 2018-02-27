Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Scoreless in last nine games
Ladd hasn't registered a single point in his last nine games.
Ladd has been a disappointment since signing with the Islanders before the 2016-17 campaign. He was playing on a line with leading Calder Trophy candidate Matthew Barzal for most of this season until he suffered an upper-body injury on Jan. 5. Since his return from that injury he has been relegated to life on the third line with Brock Nelson and Tanner Fritz. With only nine goals and 12 assists in 54 games so far, the Isles aren't getting much bang for their buck with Ladd.
