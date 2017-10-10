Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Scores first goal of the season
Ladd's goal in the third helped his team earn a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis on Monday
Ladd's been heading the wrong way in terms of production in recent years, so he'll have to produce more consistently for fantasy owners to trust him. That said, two points in three games is a solid start for the winger.
More News
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Safe from expansion draft•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Hits 20 goals with game-winner Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Scores overtime winner•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Ready to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Misses practice Monday•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Starting to finally defrost•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...