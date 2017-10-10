Play

Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Scores first goal of the season

Ladd's goal in the third helped his team earn a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis on Monday

Ladd's been heading the wrong way in terms of production in recent years, so he'll have to produce more consistently for fantasy owners to trust him. That said, two points in three games is a solid start for the winger.

