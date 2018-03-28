Ladd produced the game-winning goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.

Ladd dished out a helper with 1:18 remaining in the second period before breaking a 3-3 tie with 2:03 left in the third. He came in with just one goal in his previous 32 games, so Ladd's fantasy value remains limited despite this strong performance.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories