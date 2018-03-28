Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Scores winner late Tuesday
Ladd produced the game-winning goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.
Ladd dished out a helper with 1:18 remaining in the second period before breaking a 3-3 tie with 2:03 left in the third. He came in with just one goal in his previous 32 games, so Ladd's fantasy value remains limited despite this strong performance.
