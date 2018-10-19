Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Shines in commanding win
Ladd collected one goal and two assists to complement a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-2 road rout over the Kings.
Ladd missed the season's first three games due to an upper-body injury, but maybe, just maybe, he'll be able to keep it going offensively under new coach Barry Trotz now that he's healthy. The journeyman has 530 career points (247 goals, 283 assists) between four NHL clubs over 923 career games, but Ladd managed just 29 points over 73 games with the Isles last season. He's up to two goals and just as many helpers through three games in 2018-19, so consider scooping him up if you're already in need of help at the forward position.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...