Ladd collected one goal and two assists to complement a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-2 road rout over the Kings.

Ladd missed the season's first three games due to an upper-body injury, but maybe, just maybe, he'll be able to keep it going offensively under new coach Barry Trotz now that he's healthy. The journeyman has 530 career points (247 goals, 283 assists) between four NHL clubs over 923 career games, but Ladd managed just 29 points over 73 games with the Isles last season. He's up to two goals and just as many helpers through three games in 2018-19, so consider scooping him up if you're already in need of help at the forward position.