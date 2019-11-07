Ladd (knee) will play two more games for AHL Bridgeport in order to extend his conditioning assignment.

The Sound Tigers are in action Saturday and Sunday versus AHL Providence and Belleville, respectively, so the earliest Ladd would return to action for the Islanders would be Wednesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. Where the winger fits into the lineup remains to be seen, but it will likely be in a bottom-six assignment, though he could challenge Derick Brassard for a spot on the second line.