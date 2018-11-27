Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Still no timetable
Ladd (lower body) still isn't practicing with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd has missed the last five games due to the injury and doesn't seem to be close to a return to the lineup. On the season Ladd only has three goals and seven points in 14 games and has yet to prove to be worth anywhere near the contract the Islanders signed him to prior to the 2016-17 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...