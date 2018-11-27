Ladd (lower body) still isn't practicing with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ladd has missed the last five games due to the injury and doesn't seem to be close to a return to the lineup. On the season Ladd only has three goals and seven points in 14 games and has yet to prove to be worth anywhere near the contract the Islanders signed him to prior to the 2016-17 season.