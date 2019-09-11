Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Still not healthy
Ladd (knee) is not expected to ready to start the season with the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd had three goals and 11 points in only 26 games last season so it's not like the Isles will miss his production. Ladd has been a bust almost as soon as he signed his seven-year $38.5 million contract with the Isles in July of 2016. Once he is deemed healthy he will compete for a top-nine forward spot with the team.
