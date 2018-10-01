Ladd (strain) missed his 12th straight practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ladd did participate in a pre-practice goalie session which mainly consists of shootout work, but once again didn't practice with the team. While skating should be seen as a good sign, there is still no timetable for his return to team activities. Once he does return, he's expected to play on the third-line, but with the glut of forwards on the roster, he may no longer be someone the Islanders feel has to play every game.