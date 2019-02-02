Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Still not ready for contact
Ladd (lower body) is participating in the optional skate for the Islanders on Saturday morning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd is progressing but was also skating in a non-contact jersey which means he will still need a few practices before being ready to participate in a game. On the season Ladd has three goals, four assists, and is a plus-3 in 14 games. Ladd will likely return to a third-line role when deemed ready to play.
