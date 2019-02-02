Ladd (lower body) is participating in the optional skate for the Islanders on Saturday morning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ladd is progressing but was also skating in a non-contact jersey which means he will still need a few practices before being ready to participate in a game. On the season Ladd has three goals, four assists, and is a plus-3 in 14 games. Ladd will likely return to a third-line role when deemed ready to play.