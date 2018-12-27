Ladd (lower body) continues his rehabilitation but has yet to resume skating, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ladd has been out of the lineup now since Nov. 13. He has no timetable for a return and doesn't look all that close to rejoining the team. Ladd was one of the biggest mistakes of the Garth Snow era as he was signed to a seven-year $38.5 million contract in July of 2016. This is a contract he will never live up to. Before suffering the injury this season, Ladd had three goals and seven points in 14 games.