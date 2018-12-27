Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Still not skating
Ladd (lower body) continues his rehabilitation but has yet to resume skating, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd has been out of the lineup now since Nov. 13. He has no timetable for a return and doesn't look all that close to rejoining the team. Ladd was one of the biggest mistakes of the Garth Snow era as he was signed to a seven-year $38.5 million contract in July of 2016. This is a contract he will never live up to. Before suffering the injury this season, Ladd had three goals and seven points in 14 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...