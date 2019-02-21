Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Still on shelf
Ladd (lower body) won't be active for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd remains on long-term injured reserve, but he should be nearing a return after pitching in three assists for AHL Bridgeport on Sunday as part of a conditioning stint. The veteran's next opportunity to return will arrive Saturday for a road clash with the Canucks.
