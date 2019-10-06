Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Takes part in practice
Ladd (knee) practiced with the Islanders on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd was in an orange non-contact jersey, but skating with the team was the next step in his recovery from a torn ACL. Ladd is still not expected to return to game action until some point in November.
