Ladd (upper body) once again practiced without limitations and could be in the lineup versus the Predators on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders already demoted Tanner Fritz to the minors, which opens up a spot on the 23-man roster for Ladd to be taken off injured reserve. Based on practice lines, the winger is slated to play alongside Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov on the third line. Last season, the 32-year-old Ladd averaged 1:44 of ice time with the power play and could certainly resume that role once he is back to 100 percent.