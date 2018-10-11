Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Targeting Saturday return
Ladd (upper body) once again practiced without limitations and could be in the lineup versus the Predators on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders already demoted Tanner Fritz to the minors, which opens up a spot on the 23-man roster for Ladd to be taken off injured reserve. Based on practice lines, the winger is slated to play alongside Valtteri Filppula and Leo Komarov on the third line. Last season, the 32-year-old Ladd averaged 1:44 of ice time with the power play and could certainly resume that role once he is back to 100 percent.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...