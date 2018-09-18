Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Team not overly concerned about injury
Ladd's muscle tightness, which has been prohibiting from practicing, is not a long-term concern at this point, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Gross relayed this news from new Islanders coach Barry Trotz, who said it's important for Ladd to not fall behind in training camp. It doesn't sound like this injury will cause him to slide down draft boards, but Ladd hasn't produced more than 34 points in a season since hitting that number over 59 games with the Jets in 2015-16. Clearly, his relative lack of production is the greater concern at this juncture.
More News
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Dealing with tightness•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Another disappointing season•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Scores winner late Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: One goal in last 31 games•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Scoreless in last nine games•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Notches two helpers in loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...