Ladd's muscle tightness, which has been prohibiting from practicing, is not a long-term concern at this point, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Gross relayed this news from new Islanders coach Barry Trotz, who said it's important for Ladd to not fall behind in training camp. It doesn't sound like this injury will cause him to slide down draft boards, but Ladd hasn't produced more than 34 points in a season since hitting that number over 59 games with the Jets in 2015-16. Clearly, his relative lack of production is the greater concern at this juncture.