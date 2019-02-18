Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Three points for Bridgeport
Ladd had three assists for Bridgeport on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Ladd was placed on long-term IR and sent to Bridgeport on a conditioning assignment. He can be recalled at anytime, but with the Islanders playing so well it would seem that the team doesn't want to make any changes to their lineup unless an injury or trade were to force them to do so.
More News
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Placed on long-term IR•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Headed for conditioning stint•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: No timetable for return•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Won't play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Logs full practice•
-
Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Getting closer to game action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...