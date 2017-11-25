Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Two points in overtime win

Ladd registered a goal, an assist, a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia.

This was the first multi-point showing of the campaign for the veteran winger, and he now has just five goals and six helpers through 22 games. Ladd has four consecutive 20-goal seasons and has now settled into a promising line with Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle. More consistent scoring is likely needed for Ladd to be a serviceable asset in most fantasy settings, but he's definitely someone to keep tabs on moving forward. The Islanders are scoring in bunches.