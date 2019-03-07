Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Unlikely to play Thursday
Ladd is likely to be a healthy scratch when the Islanders visit the Senators on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This is somewhat of a surprise as no injury has been reported and the Islanders are dealing with several injuries to their forward group. Ladd has been a disappointment since being signed as a free agent before the 2016-17 season, but a healthy scratch when the team is short at forward and having trouble scoring goals was still unexpected. Perhaps there is an injury here that hasn't been disclosed or perhaps this is coach Barry Trotz making a statement. Ladd will next get a chance to play Saturday when the Isles take on the Flyers.
