Ladd (knee) wore a regular jersey at Sunday's practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ladd had previously been practicing in a non-contact jersey, so this development is a major step in his recovery from a torn ACL. Ladd will still need to get some more practice reps under his belt before he's ready to play, and a removal from IR should precipitate his return to game action.

