Ladd was placed on waivers by the Islanders on Thursday.

Ladd only recently returned from an extended knee injury and has yet to suit up in an NHL game this year. The winger figures to report to AHL Bridgeport if he clears, where he previously played five games this season on a conditioning assignment. With 946 games of NHL experience, it's far from a guarantee Ladd will pass through waivers unclaimed, though his recent injury woes could be a concern for the other 30 clubs.