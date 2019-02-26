Ladd (lower body) will rejoin the action Tuesday against the Flames.

Ladd pieced together a strong start to the 2018-19 campaign prior to his lower-body injury, accumulating seven points -- three goals and four assists -- over 14 contests. He will likely slot back into a top-six role for an Islanders club that could use a slight boost from the 2.87 goals per game they average on the campaign.