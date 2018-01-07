Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Will sit will mystery injury
Ladd (undisclosed) won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Devils, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Ladd will miss his first game of the season, and he had nine goals and 18 points in the previous 42 matchups. The veteran winger is a regular on the power play, but he hasn't posted a point there yet. The Islanders have a five-day break following this game, and Anthony Beauvillier will take over on the second line Sunday.
