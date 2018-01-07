Ladd (undisclosed) won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Devils, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Ladd will miss his first game of the season after posting nine goals and 18 points in 42 matchups. The veteran winger is a regular on the power play, but he hasn't posted a point there yet. The Islanders have a five-day break following this game, and Anthony Beauvillier will take over on the second line Sunday.