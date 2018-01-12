Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Won't play Saturday
Ladd (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Ladd's continued absence will open the door for Michael Dal Colle to make his NHL debut Saturday. The 32-year-old winger, who's notched nine goals and 18 points in 42 games this campaign, will likely be reevaluated prior to Monday's matchup with Montreal.
