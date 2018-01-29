Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Won't play Tuesday
Ladd (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Panthers.
Ladd has already missed eight games with this injury. The Islanders are back in action Wednesday on the road against Toronto, so there is a good chance the veteran wing will miss at least two more games. However, Ladd only had three points in 12 games before he went down, so even when he does return you may want to temper your enthusiasm.
